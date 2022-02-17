Farhan Akhtar Shibani Dandekar Haldi Mehndi pics | Farhan Akhtar – Shibani Dandekar Wedding Rituals – Haldi – Mehndi Photos

Will get married in Khandala

While the wedding rituals are taking place at Farhan Akhtar’s house, the wedding will take place at Javed Akhtar’s farm house Sukoon in Khandala. Wedding planners are watching all the preparations for the wedding. And on the morning of 19th the whole family will leave for Khandala. The wedding day is the day. Farhan – Shibani’s family and special friends will attend this wedding.

Honey Irani looked very happy

Farhan Akhtar’s mother Honey Irani was very happy on this occasion. Javed Akhtar’s wife Shabana Azmi also appeared with him. Farhan Akhtar’s sister Zoya Akhtar did not appear in today’s rituals.

hope and expectation

Shibani’s sisters Anusha and Apeksha also reached this function. After the court marriage, Farhan and Shibani are going to throw a grand party for their family and special friends.

best friend rhea chakraborty

Shibani Dandekar’s best friend Riya Chakraborty will also attend this wedding. At the Haldi ceremony, Riya Chakraborty appeared in a very beautiful yellow lehenga.

have bachelor party

Farhan Akhtar has also had a bachelor party with his friends. He also shared this stunning picture from this party where the cutouts of Farhan and Shibani were also present. On seeing this, Shibani commented on Farhan’s picture and wrote – By law, I was present there.

valentines day post

On Valentine’s Day, Farhan Akhtar shared this picture of himself and Shibani where Shibani was seen wearing Farhan’s mask and Farhan was seen wearing Shibani’s mask. With this picture, Farhan wrote – I have heard that over time, couples start looking like each other.

