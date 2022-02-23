Farhan Akhtar – Shibani Dandekar wedding: Farhan’s daughters dancing at the wedding | Photos of her daughters dancing from Farhan Akhtar’s wedding
Farhan’s daughters
In this picture, Farhan is seen with his two daughters Shakya and Akira. Shakya and Akira dressed up in beautiful lehengas for their father’s wedding.
danced fiercely
Shakya and Akira are seen dancing fiercely with Anusha Dandekar in this picture. At the same time, in another picture, both were also seen fumbling. Anusha Dandekar is the sister of Shibani Dandekar, the wife of Farhan Akhtar.
extended family
A very cute picture of Farhan with Shibani Dandekar’s sisters Anusha and Apeksha. Significantly, all three Anusha, Shibani and Apeksha had also opened their own music band together.
most important people
Some very special people related to Farhan Akhtar are seen in this picture. His father Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi. Farhan Akhtar’s sister Zoya Akhtar and Farhan’s business partner Ritesh Sidhwani.
Zoya Akhtar and Shabana Azmi
Very cute pictures of Zoya Akhtar and Shabana Azmi from this wedding are becoming quite viral. Both were a part of all the wedding rituals. After marriage, Zoya Akhtar had a dinner party for the whole family at her house.
most viral photo
Most viral picture ever from this wedding. Farhan Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan are seen dancing to the song Senorita from their film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara here.
sister farah khan
At the same time, Farhan Akhtar’s cousin Farah Khan was also seen dancing with Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar. Farhan Akhtar’s mother Honey Irani is the sister of Farah Khan’s mother Maneka Irani.
Still getting congratulations
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are still receiving wedding congratulations. At the same time, the Instagram account of both of them is filled with many pictures of the wedding.
