farhan akhtar shibani dandekar wedding video rhea chakraborty dance on ddlj film song.farhan akhtar shibani dandekar wedding video rhea chakraborty dance on dglj song

Dance on the song of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Dilwale is seen dancing to the song of Dulhania Le Jayenge. This video has been uploaded on the Insta Bollywood page which is doing the rounds in the news. According to media reports, the preparations for the marriage of Shibani and Farhan had started from 1 month ago. From February 17, all the functions of the marriage had started.

Shibani and Farhan’s wedding

It is being told that with court marriage, Shibani and Farhan are getting married according to Marathi customs. Shibani and Farhan are getting married on February 21. It will be completely an intimate ceremony. In view of the pandemic, it is not being done on a large scale. Let us tell you that Farhan and Shibani met during a show.

Farhan and Shibani’s wedding

First the two became friends and then love and now this relationship has reached marriage. Let us tell you that Shibani is 7 years younger than Farhan. Shibani got the most recognition in the entertainment industry during the ICC Cricket World Cup in the year 2019.

shibani farhan love story

Shibani made her debut in Hindi films with the film Rai. Shibani also showed her glimpse in the films Shaandaar, Sultan and Noor. Farhan got divorced with his first wife Adhuna Bhabani in the year 2017. The marriage of both lasted for 16 years. After that both of them parted their ways.