Entertainment

farhan akhtar shibani dandekar wedding video rhea chakraborty dance on ddlj film song.farhan akhtar shibani dandekar wedding video rhea chakraborty dance on dglj song

14 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
farhan akhtar shibani dandekar wedding video rhea chakraborty dance on ddlj film song.farhan akhtar shibani dandekar wedding video rhea chakraborty dance on dglj song
Written by admin
farhan akhtar shibani dandekar wedding video rhea chakraborty dance on ddlj film song.farhan akhtar shibani dandekar wedding video rhea chakraborty dance on dglj song

farhan akhtar shibani dandekar wedding video rhea chakraborty dance on ddlj film song.farhan akhtar shibani dandekar wedding video rhea chakraborty dance on dglj song

Dance on the song of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Dance on the song of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Dilwale is seen dancing to the song of Dulhania Le Jayenge. This video has been uploaded on the Insta Bollywood page which is doing the rounds in the news. According to media reports, the preparations for the marriage of Shibani and Farhan had started from 1 month ago. From February 17, all the functions of the marriage had started.

Shibani and Farhan's wedding

Shibani and Farhan’s wedding

It is being told that with court marriage, Shibani and Farhan are getting married according to Marathi customs. Shibani and Farhan are getting married on February 21. It will be completely an intimate ceremony. In view of the pandemic, it is not being done on a large scale. Let us tell you that Farhan and Shibani met during a show.

Farhan and Shibani's wedding

Farhan and Shibani’s wedding

First the two became friends and then love and now this relationship has reached marriage. Let us tell you that Shibani is 7 years younger than Farhan. Shibani got the most recognition in the entertainment industry during the ICC Cricket World Cup in the year 2019.

shibani farhan love story

shibani farhan love story

Shibani made her debut in Hindi films with the film Rai. Shibani also showed her glimpse in the films Shaandaar, Sultan and Noor. Farhan got divorced with his first wife Adhuna Bhabani in the year 2017. The marriage of both lasted for 16 years. After that both of them parted their ways.

READ Also  Gauri Khan shares Aryan and Abram Photo: Aryan and Abram Bonding: Gauri Khan gives a glimpse of the bond between the two brothers in this picture.

#farhan #akhtar #shibani #dandekar #wedding #video #rhea #chakraborty #dance #ddlj #film #songfarhan #akhtar #shibani #dandekar #wedding #video #rhea #chakraborty #dance #dglj #song

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment