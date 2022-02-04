Farhan Akhtar Shibani Dandekars marriage on February 21, father Javed Akhtar confirmed

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were in discussion about their marriage for a long time. At the same time, Javed Akhtar has confirmed that both are going to get married on February 21.

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar has been in discussions on social media for a long time regarding his marriage with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. For many days there were reports that both are going to get married on 21 February 2022. While confirming the news, the actor’s father and lyricist Javed Akhtar has confirmed their date. The couple is going to have a registered marriage on February 12, for which they had applied in early January. Javed also confirmed that the wedding will be celebrated at his Khandala farmhouse.

Javed Akhtar recently had a conversation with Bombay Times, in which he has confirmed the marriage of Farhan and Shibani. According to which both the courts will get married on February 21. Later, the wedding will be celebrated in a simple way with family and close friends at his Khandala farmhouse. At the same time, a source told that ‘Farhan and Shibani always wanted to have a simple marriage. Also, both are excited about their marriage for a long time. It was also told that it will be a small function, which will be attended by only his close friends.

Significantly, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are not seen talking much about each other in public places. At the same time, both of them never shy away from expressing love on social media. Last year, Farhan Akhtar shared a picture of his girlfriend Shibani’s birthday together and wrote in the caption ‘With all my heart.. Happy Birthday Shu. I love you’.

Let us tell you that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are dating each other for more than three years. Also, his fans are eagerly waiting for his marriage.

Talking about Farhan Akhtar’s work, he is all set to return to the world of direction with the film ‘Jee Le Zara’. Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt will be seen in the lead roles in this film.