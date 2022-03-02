Farhan Akhtar was saddened by the death of an Indian student in Ukraine, did such a post! Farhan Akhtar was saddened by the death of an Indian student in Ukraine, did such a post!

fans are commenting

Since then, fans are constantly commenting on social media and putting the foreign policy of the Government of India in the dock. Farhan is famous about Akhtar that he often gives his opinion on every matter on social media and he is also well-liked.

military operation was ordered

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation in eastern Ukraine on 24 February, saying it was aimed at demilitarizing Ukraine and said he did not plan to occupy Ukraine.

was airlifted

Although some students were airlifted, they were also accused of taking more money for the plane fare. Let us tell you that Farhan Akhtar is in a lot of news about his personal life at this time.

Is married to Shibani Dandekar

Recently he married Shibani Dandekar and his pictures are still circulating on social media. This was Farhan’s second marriage and he was dating his Shibani for a long time.

workfront

On the work front, he is associated with many projects and is going to be seen doing many big bangs in the coming time. He was last seen in a film Toofan in which he played a strong character of a boxer.