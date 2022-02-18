Farhan Akhtar wedding Who is Farhan Akhtar wife shibani dandekar know about love story.

Fantastic, Sultan and Noor movie

Shibani made her debut in Hindi films with the film Rai. Shibani also showed her glimpse in the films Shaandaar, Sultan and Noor. Shibani Dandekar also came into the limelight when she supported her special friend Riya Chakraborty after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar meeting

It is said that Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar met on the stage of the reality show. The two dated for four years. During this reality show, both came close to each other. And then in the year 2018, Shibani and Farhan posted a picture justifying the news of their affair.

Shibani got Farhan Akhtar name tattoo in 2020

Both have shared many hot photos with each other many times. In the year 2020, Shibani also got Farhan Akhtar’s name tattooed. This is the second marriage of Farhan Akhtar. After some time after marriage and divorce, Farhan started dating Shibani.

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar’s love story

Farhan got divorced with his first wife Adhuna Bhabani in the year 2017. The marriage of both lasted for 16 years. Farhan and Adhuna have two daughters. Shibani and Farhan are going to get married in a few days.