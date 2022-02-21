Farhan akhtar wife shibani dandekar is pregnant wedding photo viral on internet. Farhan akhtar wife Shibani dandekar pregnant wedding photo viral on internet

Shibani wearing a red gown

Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani has uploaded a photo of Shibani’s bridal look on her Instagram. Shibani is wearing a red colored gown. However, let me tell you that there is no such thing. Shibani and Farhan are dating each other for more than three years.

Such a photo because of Shibani’s dress

It is being told that because of Shibani’s dress, her photo has come like this. Shibani’s attention was not towards the camera at this time. In such a situation, she is not standing by giving the right position. Often people take care of the position of their body while posing for the camera.

Shibani is not pregnant

Here in the picture, Shibani’s attention is not towards the camera, her head is also on the other side. Perhaps from this time, in this picture, in his picture, the stomach is seen slightly protruding outwards. In such a situation, it would be wrong to say that Shibani has come to get married with baby bump.

Farhan and Shibani’s planning

In this private wedding of Shibani and Farhan, apart from both the families, many other stars including Riya Chakraborty, Farhan’s special friend Hrithik Roshan, Saqib Saleem, Amrita Arora, Ashutosh Gowariker, Raveena Tandon’s husband Anil Thadani, film maker Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra and many others had arrived. It is being told that Shibani and Farhan will give reception at the end of February. Where he will call all the people of the film industry.