Farhan Akhtar’s reason behind remaking Don
Trollers cannot be loyal
Farhan believes that fans can be loyal to the artist but trolls cannot be loyal. They keep looking for new goals. Speaking about being unaffected by trolling, he said, “These trolls are clickbite. They throw hooks, you can either act like a shark or you can act like a fish. One has to be confident enough, it shouldn’t result.”
People ask questions about ‘Dawn 3’
Meanwhile, fans of Farhan’s much awaited film ‘Don 3’ are eagerly waiting. On this he said, ‘Now it has happened that when people mourn me, people ask me about‘ Don 3 ’. They should also think that someone is dead, at least they shouldn’t tweet like that.
Fans of the original Don and Amitabh Bachchan
The actor further said, ‘Original’ Don ‘starring Amitabh Bachchan is my favorite film and I am a big fan of Amit Ji. When I saw the original movie, I was horrified by Don’s character. I thought he was my hero and very scary, evil, mean and violent. I had the same idea for a long time. The cast of this film, there is a modernity in the script, so I discussed with Zoya and said that ‘Don’ is an amazing film that it should be remade in the 2000s. Then Zoya said, ‘I remind you that you are also a director so why don’t you make it?’ I wanted to give it a new look while making ‘Don’. ‘
