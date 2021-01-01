Farhan Akhtar’s reason behind remaking Don

Actor, director, producer Farhan Akhtar is very active on social media. In addition to sharing photos and videos, he also gives his opinion on many issues. Nowadays he has distanced himself from social media and has revealed the reason behind this in Kuple’s ‘Pinch Season 2’. He also gave a reason for making a remake of ‘Don’.

On Arbaaz Khan’s show, Farhan said, ‘I am not active on social media these days because I needed to detox from it. There was a time when I joined trolls but then the thing is, you get stuck in a never ending process of answering or you realize you have a life beyond social media and you don’t like it. Out. ‘



Trollers cannot be loyal

Farhan believes that fans can be loyal to the artist but trolls cannot be loyal. They keep looking for new goals. Speaking about being unaffected by trolling, he said, “These trolls are clickbite. They throw hooks, you can either act like a shark or you can act like a fish. One has to be confident enough, it shouldn’t result.”

People ask questions about ‘Dawn 3’

Meanwhile, fans of Farhan’s much awaited film ‘Don 3’ are eagerly waiting. On this he said, ‘Now it has happened that when people mourn me, people ask me about‘ Don 3 ’. They should also think that someone is dead, at least they shouldn’t tweet like that.

Fans of the original Don and Amitabh Bachchan

The actor further said, ‘Original’ Don ‘starring Amitabh Bachchan is my favorite film and I am a big fan of Amit Ji. When I saw the original movie, I was horrified by Don’s character. I thought he was my hero and very scary, evil, mean and violent. I had the same idea for a long time. The cast of this film, there is a modernity in the script, so I discussed with Zoya and said that ‘Don’ is an amazing film that it should be remade in the 2000s. Then Zoya said, ‘I remind you that you are also a director so why don’t you make it?’ I wanted to give it a new look while making ‘Don’. ‘