Farhan Akhtars Toofan became the biggest film of the year, made this record | ‘Toofan’ became the biggest film of the year leaving behind ‘Radhe’, made this record

New Delhi: The boxer style of Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar has settled in the hearts of people. While the film ‘Toofan’ garnered a lot of praise with the release, now this film has emerged as the most-watched film of the year 2021. In fact, OTT platform Amazon Prime Video has released data, which has revealed its high streaming projects within the launch-week so far this year.

Most viewed movie in first week

Actor Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan has topped as the most viewed video within the first week of its release globally. According to the data released by the OTT platform, the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial saw more subscribers than any other Hindi film in its opening week on Prime Video India. The film has been viewed in over 3,900 plus towns and cities in India and in over 160 countries and territories across the world.

These movies are also included in the list

In addition, in the category of other Indian languages ​​and globally in the region, the films ‘Narappa’ (Telugu), ‘Sarpatta Parambarai’ (Tamil) and ‘Malik’ (Malayalam), in over 3,200 towns and cities in India and 150 Viewed in more than one country.

Also read: Bhabi ji Ghar Par Hain: Gulfam Kali i.e. Falguni Rajani has studied so much!

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment gadget clock’s Entertainment Facebook Page like to

This is number 1 in the webseries list

In the web shows category, Adarsh ​​Gaurav’s Hostel Days 2 has emerged as the most favorite show amongst the young audience within just a week of its launch. Which had viewership from 3,600 plus towns and cities in India and over 100 plus countries and regions around the world.