Farhan Akhtar’s wedding pictures viral, Javed Akhtar dancing with Shibani Dandekar! Cute pics from Farhan Akhtar’s wedding goes viral!

Farhan further wrote..

However, this celebration is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey in the skies of time together. Love you from our side.” Apart from this, Shibani has written .. “The most magical day of my life.”

Farhan with girl gang

Farhan Akhtar was seen in this way with the girl gang during the wedding, his fans are constantly sharing this picture. Farhan Akhtar looked very happy.

first kiss after marriage

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar doing their first kiss after marriage. Significantly, both of them got married according to Christian customs.

both looked very happy

This picture of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar can be gauged from how happy both are looking.

romantic style

Farhan and Shibani have been in a relationship for a long time and this is the reason why their romantic style keeps appearing.

To make a dance with father-in-law

This picture of Shibani Dandekar and Javed Akhtar is very cute. She is seen dancing with father-in-law.

Shankar Mahadevan

During the marriage, Shankar Mahadevan tied the shaman in his wonderful voice. His picture has surfaced.

beautiful shibani

Shibani Dandekar is looking very beautiful in this red dress. His fans are reacting.

Farhan’s second marriage

Farhan Akhtar has done second marriage with Shibani, his first marriage was broken due to some reason.