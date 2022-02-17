Farhan Akhtar’s wedding rituals begin, Shabana Azmi looking very beautiful in a yellow suit

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is going to tie the knot with actress Shibani Dandekar on February 21. Fans are looking very excited about their marriage. According to Javed Akhtar, his marriage will not be a grand wedding, only family members and special friends will be involved in his marriage. In which many Bollywood stars are involved. Their wedding will take place in Khandala.

His haldi ceremony has been done at Farhan’s house in Mumbai. Whose pictures are also going viral on social media. Shabana Azmi was seen on the terrace of their house. In which she is seen wearing a yellow suit. Shibani’s sister Anusha Dandekar also looked very beautiful in a yellow sari. Amrita Arora, Rhea Chakraborty also came to attend Farhan’s Haldi ceremony.

According to media reports, Dino Morea, Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra, Alia Bhatt etc. will also attend the actor’s wedding. A few hours ago, a video of Riya also surfaced, in which she reached Farhan’s house. Farhan’s house is decorated with flowers.

Javed Akhtar had recently told during a conversation with Bombay Times that on February 21, both the courts would get married. Later the wedding will be celebrated in a simple manner with family and close friends at their Khandala farmhouse. At the same time, a source told that ‘Farhan and Shibani always wanted to have a simple marriage. Farhan and Shibani were in a relationship for the last 3 years. Both are excited about their marriage.

Let us tell you that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are never seen talking about their relationship in public place. But both are seen spending good moments with each other on social media. If we talk about his work front, then he is preparing to return to the world of direction with the film ‘Jee Le Zara’. Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt are going to be seen in the lead roles with him in this film.