Faridabad Watershed: Faridabad: If we had done a little work, it would not have filled so much water here

There is no way to save water in a smart city. As a result, roads and streets in the city were flooded after Saturday’s rains. The rains had caused waterlogging at Chowk, Magpi, Ajaronda Chowk, Badkhal Chowk, Sector-28, Sector-20 and Bata Chowk in Old Faridabad on the National Highway. In such a situation, the driver was stuck for a long time. This had affected traffic in most parts of the city in the morning. People had to get stuck in traffic for hours. The helpless police succeeded in controlling the traffic system on these roads. Somewhere police and some ordinary people were seen pushing vehicles.

Experts say this is happening due to lack of proper drainage system. There are sewer line jams. In many places they also have connectivity issues. People in the area have protested many times in this regard. Water does not come out due to blockage of gutters. These problems would not have arisen if the gutters and drains had been cleaned earlier. People say that if the corporation had done a little work, it would not have filled so much water.

The NIT area of ​​Faridabad had the highest water storage problem. In addition, NHPC and Old Faridabad underpasses were flooded. People had to suffer a lot in their daily work due to stagnant water. NIT’s Jawahar Colony, Parvatiya Colony, Sector-23, Sector-24, Dabua Colony, Hardware Chowk, NIT-5, Gandhi Colony, Sector-15, Sector-28, Ajaronda Chowk, Sector-21D and SGM Nagar etc. . The floods had disrupted traffic on all sides. The road was badly damaged by rain on Saturday. Here the driver was hesitantly crossing the road. This caused many vehicles to get stuck in the pits and cause damage. Drivers on the road said no one was able to push him when the vehicle got stuck in the water.

Accumulation of water in the underpass

The rains continued to cause water logging in Greenfield Colony and Old Faridabad underpass. This caused problems for many motorists, including local citizens. Meanwhile, the underpass traffic was completely jammed from morning till noon. People coming for urgent work had to use another route. In return, people had to travel long distances. This causes drivers to travel dangerously to reach their destination. Waterlogging in the Sarurpur industrial area destroyed the transport system.

Lack of drainage system is the main reason

The main reason behind the accumulation of water due to rains on Saturday is the lack of drainage system. This left water on the road for hours in other settlements and sectors, including NIT. In such a situation the people of the residential class as well as the people of the merchant class had to face many problems. Several shops in Jawahar Colony, Parvatiya Colony and SGM Nagar and Dabua Colony Market were reported flooded. This made people wet. However, after the rain stopped, people somehow released the goods.

