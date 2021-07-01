Farm Heroes Super Saga Match 3 APK 1.53.1 for Android – Download
match the fruits and vegetables to gather a certain number of them.
More about Farm Heroes Super Saga Match 3
Farm Heroes Super Saga is a casual game where you have to match the fruits and vegetables found on the board, to gather a certain number of them. One unique element in Farm Heroes Super Saga is that you can create super huge versions of all the fruits.
Grow and harvest the biggest Super Cropsies and stop Rancid from ruining the fun for everyone. Adventure through this Farmtastic puzzle game while collecting as many Cropsies as you can! Help Fidget the squirrel collect his nuts, harvest adorable Super Cropsies and go on a puzzle quest to meet exciting new Farm Heroes. As in most games from King, in Farm Heroes Super Saga you can find more than one hundred different levels that you need to beat one by one. And, as usual, you can compare your scores on every level with your Facebook friends.
Farm Heroes Super Saga features:
- Match 3 Games – Easy to Play, Challenging to Master.
- Fun game with Farmtastic puzzles with new game modes.
- Match 3 games with hundreds of levels for hours of fun.
- More fruit and veg to harvest; grow the biggest Cropsies.
- Over 100 amazing new levels.
- Farmtastic game modes and super sized new Cropsies.
- Farming Fun – Switch, Connect & More.
- Switcher gameplay – Match 4 fruit or veg to grow Super Cropsies.
- Easy and fun to play, yet challenging to fully master.
- Connect to the internet to unlock the full game features and keep collecting Cropsies.
- Connecting online through Facebook lets you compare scores with friends.
Operating System: Android
Price: Free
Technical file information
-
- Package name:
- com.king.farmheroessupersaga
-
- Version:
- 1.53.1 (103700097)
-
- File size:
- 109.6 MB
-
- Updated:
- July 1, 2021
-
- Minimum Android version:
- Android 4.4 (Kitkat, API 19)
-
- Screen DPI:
- nodpi
-
- Architecture:
- armeabi-v7a
-
- MD5:
- 38a8399510a481272bfbafbd2d9d43d9
-
- SHA1:
- 5ee6758609f65c5044d4432ed163ac4564affed5
Older Versions of Farm Heroes Super Saga:
What’s new in this version of Farm Heroes Super Saga?
Howdy, farmers! We’re bringing ya’ll a BRAND NEW update, filled with croptastic fun!
New to Farm Heroes Super Saga? It’s a farmtastic party that you don’t want to miss! Join now and flex those switchin’ and matchin’ skills!
Yeehaw !
#Farm #Heroes #Super #Saga #Match #APK #Android #Download
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.