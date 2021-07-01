Farm Heroes Super Saga Match 3 APK 1.53.1 for Android – Download

Farm Heroes Super Saga is a casual game where you have to match the fruits and vegetables found on the board, to gather a certain number of them. One unique element in Farm Heroes Super Saga is that you can create super huge versions of all the fruits.

Grow and harvest the biggest Super Cropsies and stop Rancid from ruining the fun for everyone. Adventure through this Farmtastic puzzle game while collecting as many Cropsies as you can! Help Fidget the squirrel collect his nuts, harvest adorable Super Cropsies and go on a puzzle quest to meet exciting new Farm Heroes. As in most games from King, in Farm Heroes Super Saga you can find more than one hundred different levels that you need to beat one by one. And, as usual, you can compare your scores on every level with your Facebook friends.

Farm Heroes Super Saga features: