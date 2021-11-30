Farm Housing Mennonite Boys Engaged in Human Trafficking, Lawsuit Says



Another man came to the farm in 2019 and spent 10 months there, according to the lawsuit, which identified him by the initials JDM and a resident of Missouri.

The suit does not explain why the two plaintiffs were placed in the field.

Many of the children living on the 80-acre farm – which includes chicken coops, cattle and hog buildings and a wooden pallet making shop – received no schooling, the lawsuit said.

Residents or their families will have to pay 2,300 a month to attend Liberty Ridge, which serves children with “special spiritual, emotional and social needs,” the lawsuit alleges, citing church publications. Mentors used to be with each child all the time, in which they slept, the lawsuit said.

Eastern Pennsylvania Mennonite Church could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.

Church leaders were approached by the Mennonite Heritage Center, an organization dedicated to Menonite faith and life storytelling in East Pennsylvania, and the Young Center for Anabaptist and Pythian Studies at Elizabethtown College in Pennsylvania. A message was also left for the local church deacon.

The farm and its owner, identified in the lawsuit as Martin Nelson, were also named as defendants. Both did not respond to a request for comment Monday. The court records do not list the defendants’ attorneys. The lawsuit was probably funded by The Morning Call in Allentown.

A spokesman for the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, which regulates facilities such as farms, said the agency was investigating the allegations.

“DHS is expected to have the facility to apply for licenses and other necessary permissions before providing the service,” said Brandon Qualina. “DHS does not have any inquiries or applications for licensing through this facility, and we are currently evaluating whether services / programming at Liberty Ridge Farm must be licensed under state law.”