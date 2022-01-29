World

Farm Laborers Wage Board affirms lower threshold of overtime for farmworkers

9 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Farm Laborers Wage Board affirms lower threshold of overtime for farmworkers
Written by admin
Farm Laborers Wage Board affirms lower threshold of overtime for farmworkers

Farm Laborers Wage Board affirms lower threshold of overtime for farmworkers

0981f2ecc9b2480283a9572c8d6ffe2f 2

NEW YORK (WETM) — The Farm Laborers Wage Board made a decision Friday to recommend lowering the overtime threshold for farmers in New York State.

The threshold, currently set at 60 hours a week, is being recommended to be lowered to 40 hours per week overtime over the next decade. This comes despite 70% of the testimony made by farmers and farmworkers asking for overtime to stay at 60 hours.

According to the Department of Labors website, there were three resolutions adopted.

Resolution One

Contents hide
1 Resolution One
2 Resolution Two
3 Resolution Three

The overtime threshold for farm laborers, which is currently set at 60 hours, be reduced to 40 hours.

Resolution Two

The reduction of the overtime threshold from 60 to 40 hours be phased in over 10 years with reductions of four hours on a biannual basis.

Resolution Three

The phase-in schedule will begin on January 1, 2024 with the threshold set at 56 hours; on January 1, 2026, with the threshold set at 56 hours; on January 1, 2028, with the threshold set at 48 hours; on January 1, 2030, with the threshold set at 44 hours; on January 1, 2032, with the threshold set at 40 hours.

#Farm #Laborers #Wage #Board #affirms #threshold #overtime #farmworkers

READ Also  A Push to Get New York Vaccinated

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment