Farm Laws: Aaj Tak News Anchor Anjana Om Kashyap slams BKU Rakesh Tikait during Panchayat AajTak UP Anchor said- You must have spoken raw, I am sure

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait during a TV interview on Friday (August 6, 2021) was strongly instructed by the news anchor for trying to point fingers at the media. Clearly said that you should avoid such things.

There came a moment in the debate, when the farmer leader was asking for his approval by saying “confirmed” on the answer given by the journalist, to which the anchor said that he (tikait) must have spoken raw, but his (anchor) point is confirmed. This whole matter is related to Hindi news channel Aaj Tak. Till today the Panchayat started saying ‘Tikait’ on UP – I am agitating all over the country. You will slowly take me and drop me in Muzaffarnagar and Sisauli. This is a movement of the whole country, not of the West.

When asked where Panchayats have been done? The farmer leader replied, “Will go to MP on 17th, Tamil Nadu on 20th-21st and 22nd.” As soon as he said this, the TV journalist interrupted and insisted on the word will go. Said- Panchayat belongs to Western UP. I am speaking on facts, so avoid what you are repeatedly trying to point fingers at the media. Answer the questions… My question was on facts. Till now you have done Panchayat only in UP.

Tikait said- We did it in 16 subas. Will start again. Are we talking about an election? We are talking about returning the law. Been sitting for nine months. Is this a fight for freedom? This is a fight for our rights…the elected government will not listen, will talk on condition and ban wherever it goes.

Further he started asking Anjana whether the country’s business/company is big or Parliament? The journalist replied, “Parliament.” Tikait asked his consent on this and asked- Sure. On this Anjana said in a stern tone, you must have spoken raw. I don’t speak I am sure.





