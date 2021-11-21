Farm Laws Cancelled Kangana Ranaut Aka Salony Gaur Said PM Narendra Modi Should Be Coach Of Team India Video Viral

Comedian Saloni Gaur mimicked Kangana Ranaut on the return of agricultural laws and said that Modi ji should have been the coach of the Indian cricket team.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has decided to withdraw all three agricultural laws, and has also told that he will complete the process of withdrawal of the law in the parliamentary session beginning at the end of the month. While there is a wave of happiness among the farmers due to his decision, actress Kangana Ranaut was seen angry. He had expressed his opposition to PM Modi’s decision through an Instagram story. At the same time, recently, comedian Saloni Gaur has taken a dig at Kangana Ranaut while mimicking her.

Saloni Gaur has also mentioned famous singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh and Hollywood singer Rehana in the video. Saloni Gaur reacted to the return of agricultural laws as Kangana Ranaut and said, “Yesterday a very big step was taken, 10 thousand steps were completed in a single step of such a big step. Agricultural laws were withdrawn yesterday.”

Saloni Gaur, acting of Kangana Ranaut in the video, further said, “Agriculture laws were withdrawn in a country where farm house pizza is not returned. Diljit you will be very happy today. Come forgive me and take me to the murthal to feed parathas, if not in Panchtara hotel. Now there will be no jam. I would like to ask Tikait Bhaisaheb to download PUBG in his phone for time pass.

Talking on the matter, Saloni Gaur further said, “Now we have no problem with Rehana too. When the Prime Minister hits such a masterstroke, it seems that he should be the coach of the Indian cricket team instead of Rahul Dravid. He will also improve Pakka Pandya’s batting. Let us inform that apart from Kangana Ranaut, news anchor Sushant Sinha was also angry on the return of agricultural laws.

Sushant Sinha had expressed his displeasure on PM Modi by tweeting and later shared the video as well. In his video, Sushant Sinha had lashed out at PM Modi and said that if you are unable to explain to the Kashmiris the reason for removing Article 370, then take them back too. Tomorrow, if 20 lakh people stand up for not paying income tax, will they also return it?