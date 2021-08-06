Farm Laws: Only Eight Percent of Farmers are getting MSP but 40% of them continue to be identified claims BKU Rakesh Tikait

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday alleged massive irregularities in procurement of crops at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) in Uttar Pradesh and demanded a CBI inquiry.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Tikait claimed that many crops, including wheat, have been procured through middlemen instead of farmers and they have fake identities in government records. Claiming similar alleged irregularities in Rampur district in Uttar Pradesh, he alleged that mill owners, middlemen, administrative officers and purchase center operators are the beneficiaries of this “scam”. Speaking to the press at the Ghazipur border, Tikait said he had evidence of alleged irregularities and demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Tikait claims, “As per government records, only eight per cent of farmers across the country are getting the benefit of MSP. Even out of these eight percent, the identity of 40 percent of the farmers is forged.” He said in a statement, “Actually, even eight per cent of the farmers in the country are not getting MSP. In the name of MSP, the government is looting the farmers in the country.”

The farmer leader said that MSP has been officially declared for 23 crops, but only two or three crops are given MSP. He claimed that in Bihar and southern states, paddy was sold below the minimum support price. Tikait alleges, “In Uttar Pradesh, wheat and paddy are procured in an organized manner in connivance. The government’s claim of purchasing crops from farmers at MSP is nothing more than a hoax. Wheat has not been bought from farmers in Uttar Pradesh.”

BKU is an influential farmers organization headquartered in Muzaffarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh. He is part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) which has been leading the farmers’ protest since November 2020 on the borders of Delhi. The farmers are protesting demanding the repeal of the three new agricultural laws of the Center and legal guarantee of MSP.





