Farm Minister Kamal Patel Troll On Social Media As He Said Farm Laws Will Be Back After Training Of Farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently announced the return of agricultural laws. He said that he failed to convince the farmers, so he has decided to withdraw the law and the process of its withdrawal will be done in the upcoming Parliament session. However, in the meantime, the statement of Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel has come that agricultural laws will be brought again. He has expressed this thing in his interview. Kamal Patel has now come under the target of people for his statement.

Talking on agriculture laws, Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel said, “The law was brought with good intention. This would bring change and the farmer would be happy. But we failed to convince the farmers, now we will train, teach, explain to the farmers and when everyone agrees then this law will be brought again.”

Now people are also commenting a lot about this video of Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel. A user named Rahul Pradhan wrote, “Then will bring the bill?? You will get such votes that you will keep looking for it. Commenting on the video, a user wrote, “When will you train yourself, when will you renounce intolerance, when will the Women’s Reservation Bill be passed?”

“We will now train the farmers and explain them agricultural laws, and then when everyone agrees, then we will bring agricultural laws.” Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel’s big statement #FarmLawsRepealed #FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/afCzXtAJPN — News24 (@news24tvchannel) November 20, 2021

Responding to the video of Agriculture Minister Kamal Patel, a user named Neeraj Shah wrote, “Agriculture Minister of Bihar, Minister of MP, BJP leader of UP, all are making such statements because a large number of devotees have been in panic. Such statements are coming to amuse them.” Aman Singh wrote, “Fear of farmers is justified. BJP ministers are saying that they will bring the law again. It is clear that Modi ji has left the rhetoric of bill wapsi only because of elections.

Let us inform that a video was also shared by former IAS Surya Pratap Singh in his video, in which BJP leader Ajit Pratap Singh was seen saying that agricultural laws would be brought back. He said, “Modi ji withdrew the law to console those who had been lured into the movement. But later the law will be brought back after persuasion.” The people present in the video said that there will be a comeback after the elections and this is the agenda of the BJP.