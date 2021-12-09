farmer leader bku rakesh tikait gave reaction after called off farmer agitation

The issues that have been agreed between the government and farmers’ organizations include the formation of a committee regarding MSP, withdrawal of cases registered against the protesting farmers during the agitation and compensation to the families of the deceased farmers.

On Thursday, the United Kisan Morcha announced an end to the farmers’ agitation that has been going on for more than a year. From December 11, the protesting farmers will start vacating the protest site on the borders of Delhi. Meanwhile, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who has become the face of the farmers’ movement, said that one wish is still unfulfilled. He also said that the success achieved by farmer unity is dedicated to 709 martyrs.

After announcing the end of the agitation, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait tweeted that the farmers’ movement, which lasted for 1 year and 13 days, was the culmination of the solution of the problems. This success achieved by farmer unity is dedicated to 709 martyrs. The fight for farmers’ rights will continue.

The farmers’ movement, which lasted for 1 year and 13 days, achieved the culmination of solving the problems. This success achieved by farmer unity is dedicated to 709 martyrs. The fight for farmers’ rights will continue.#FarmersProtests pic.twitter.com/Ah0hjz0Xa0 — Rakesh Tikait (@RakeshTikaitBKU) December 9, 2021

At the same time, while talking to journalist Ajit Anjum, when farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was asked that one thing remained incomplete that face-to-face talk could not be done and it remained on the letter. On this, the farmer leader said that yes it was left on the letter, it could not be done face to face, this wish will definitely remain. At the same time, Tikait said that we tried a lot to talk face to face but only letters were exchanged.

Farmers will start returning to their homes from December 11 after farmers’ organizations announced the withdrawal of the agitation. On 13th December, all the farmer leaders will visit the Darbar Sahib in Amritsar. After this, the march going from place to place in Punjab from December 15 will be ended. Along with this, the farmers organization has also called a review meeting on January 15 in which it will be discussed how many demands have been accepted by the government.

Let us inform that on Thursday, a letter was sent to the farmer leaders on behalf of the government. After the proposal of the government was sent, the farmers' organizations announced the end of the movement by mutual consent.