farmer leader rakesh tikait attacked on modi government and reacted on amit shah meeting with jat leaders

Regarding Amit Shah’s meeting with Jat leaders, Rakesh Tikait said that all these people understand and sabotage should be avoided. Here the talk of brotherhood goes on and there are many castes.

The attitude of Rakesh Tikait, who was one of the prominent faces of the farmers’ movement that lasted for more than a year on the border of Delhi, is still not soft on the government. He has said that the Government of India has gone missing and has not been found for a year. At the same time, he said about Amit Shah’s meeting with Jat leaders in the past, that this is the politics of sabotage.

During an interview given to news channel News 24, when anchor Manak Gupta asked a question to farmer leader Rakesh Tikait that Union Minister Sanjeev Baliyan is saying that farmer will be happy with BJP and will not be happy in SP. Responding to this, Rakesh Tikait said that he will give where he wants to vote. At the same time, he said that since January 22 last year, we are searching for the Government of India and finding out where the Government of India lives. We are not getting it since a year. If we meet somewhere, then definitely tell us, we want to meet them.

After this, when he was asked the question that Amit Shah had also called a meeting of Jat leaders on Wednesday and there was talk of farming in it. On this Rakesh Tikait said that if he had called the farmers, he would have talked about the farmers. He has called people of any caste. We don’t know about it. Who is calling which caste, this is to do politics of sabotage. Their case is not about to begin. If working with a caste on target, then the people of that caste should understand. All these people understand and sabotage should be avoided. Here the talk of brotherhood goes on and there are many castes.

Let us inform that just before the assembly elections on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with Jat leaders in New Delhi. During the meeting with the leaders, Amit Shah said on the issue of farmers that after coming to power in Uttar Pradesh, we released 36,000 crore agricultural loans, put 135,000 crore in the account of farmers. If there is any shortcoming, we will make up for it. But don’t make the mistake of voting. This mistake will not be fixed before five years.

Amit Shah also told the Jat leaders that you people have supported us in 2014, 2017 and 2019 and this time also support us in blooming lotus. If there is any complaint, you can quarrel, but there should not be any resentment with the party.