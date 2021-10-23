farmer leader rakesh tikait reacted over suspension of yogendra yadav from sanyukt kisan morcha

The United Kisan Morcha suspended Swaraj Party leader Yogendra Yadav for a month for meeting the relatives of BJP workers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. This decision was taken after a long meeting between all the farmer leaders on the Singhu border on Thursday.

The United Kisan Morcha has suspended Swaraj Party leader Yogendra Yadav for a month for meeting the family of BJP worker Shubham Mishra, who was killed in the Lakhimpur violence. On the suspension of Yogendra Yadav, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has said that he is on leave for a month. He also said that some things are not meant to be told.

During a conversation with news website The Quint, when farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was asked about the suspension of Yogendra Yadav, he said that he is on leave for a month. On this, when the journalist said that you are saying leave but they have been suspended. In response, Rakesh Tikait said that all things are meant to be told. There is much to be said and much not to be said. Whatever has happened has happened with everyone’s consent.

During this, when Rakesh Tikait was asked that the government is not listening to you. So he said that the government is not agreeing for 11 months, the government is a bit tight and is not agreeing. After this, when he was told that you are not able to convince the government, Rakesh Tikait said that we are engaged for 11 months. We will agree in a year and a half, even now it is not too much time.

On Thursday, the United Kisan Morcha suspended Swaraj Party leader Yogendra Yadav for a month for meeting the relatives of BJP workers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. This decision was taken after a long meeting of all the farmer leaders on the Singhu border on Thursday. During the period of suspension, Yogendra Yadav will not be able to participate in any program of the United Kisan Morcha.

On being suspended by the United Kisan Morcha, Yogendra Yadav has also issued his statement and said that he respects this decision. Sharing his statement on Twitter, he has written that I respect the collective decision process of the United Kisan Morcha and gladly accept the punishment given under this process. The farmers’ movement has come as a ray of hope for the country. Maintaining its unity and collective decision making is the biggest need of the day.