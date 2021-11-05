Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said people will not vote in UP assembly election but BJP will win

It has been more than 11 months since the farmers’ movement. Despite the passage of so many days, no concrete solution has been found so far. There has been no dialogue between farmer organizations and the central government since January.

Assembly elections are due in Uttar Pradesh early next year itself. Regarding the upcoming assembly elections, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has given a big statement that the people of Uttar Pradesh will not vote for BJP in these elections, but despite this, the victory will be of BJP.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who has become the main face of the farmers’ movement on the borders of Delhi for more than 11 months, has expressed apprehension that the BJP may come back to power in the upcoming assembly elections by misusing the government machinery. Apart from this, BJP cannot even allow candidates of other parties to file nominations and can also get the nominations rejected. People will not vote for BJP in UP assembly elections but still their victory will be theirs.

Apart from this, Rakesh Tikait said that BJP works to break wherever it goes. BJP broke the family of Lalu Prasad Yadav in Bihar, Mulayam Singh Yadav in Uttar Pradesh and Om Prakash Chautala in Haryana. At the same time, Tikait said that the farmers will not move from here till their demand is met.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait also attacked the Modi government at the Center for not talking to the agitating farmers. Tikait said that the government did not initiate talks with the farmers. It will be remembered that there was a government which did not talk to the farmers even after a year long agitation. One year of the agitation will be completed on 26th November but no invitation for talks was received from the government after 22nd January. If the Delhi border is opened, then the tractors of the farmers will leave for Delhi. We will try to sell the crops at the right price in Parliament itself, because the mandis are closed.

