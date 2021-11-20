farmer leader rakesh tikait said pm modi is speaking sweeter than honey over farm laws repeal Referring to confectioner and wasp, Rakesh Tikait of BKU said

After the announcement of the withdrawal of the agricultural law, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said during a conversation with a TV channel that the Prime Minister used such sweet language that even honey failed.

On Friday, Prime Minister Modi announced the withdrawal of all three agriculture laws. But despite this the protesting farmers are not ready to leave the border of Delhi. They have made it clear that the farmers will return to their homes only after the law is withdrawn from Parliament. On the question of farmers not having faith in the central government even after the announcement of withdrawing the agriculture law, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has said that PM is speaking sweeter than honey. We do not trust.

During a conversation with the news channel Aaj Tak, Rakesh Tikait said that the government is not talking. Sweet and sweet talk definitely happens from there. Even the Prime Minister should not be so sweet. At the same time, he said that 750 farmers were martyred and there are 10 thousand cases. Then there will be a movement for trial. How to leave without a conversation The solution will come only through dialogue.

After this, when Rakesh Tikait was asked that earlier you used to say that the government is bitter but now you are saying that the government is too sweet. So in response to this, he said that the Prime Minister used such sweet language that even honey was failed. Even the wasp does not bite the confectioner. He sits on the sweet syrup and keeps on making flies fly like this. Sweet language is being used, mold it into conversation.