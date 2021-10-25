farmer leader rakesh tikait said we will urge farmers not to vote bjp

Farmers from all over the country have been staging a sit-in on the borders of Delhi for the last 11 months. The protesting farmers are demanding the withdrawal of all the three laws passed by the central government and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price. Meanwhile, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who has become a prominent face of the farmers’ movement, has said that we will appeal to the farmers not to vote for Yogi Adityanath in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. He also said that the United Kisan Morcha (SKM) will oppose the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections.

Farmers leader Rakesh Tikait, who reached Agra to meet the family of sweeper Arun Narwar, who was found dead in police custody recently, while talking to media persons said that we will urge farmers not to vote for BJP in the upcoming assembly elections. He also said that the United Kisan Morcha will oppose the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait made it clear that no candidate would be fielded from the United Kisan Morcha in the assembly elections. Rakesh Tikait said that we will neither field our candidate nor support any political party in the upcoming assembly elections. He also said that the agitation against the three agriculture laws of the central government will continue till the matter is resolved. He also said that we are also ready to talk to the central government.

At the same time, Rakesh Tikait, after meeting the family of the sweeper Arun Narwar, who was found dead in police custody, also said that the state government is also discriminating in giving compensation. When the government gave compensation of 40-45 lakhs in Lakhimpur Kheri and Kanpur, why did the government give 10 lakhs in Agra. The government should not discriminate and Arun’s family should also be given a compensation of 40 lakhs.

Apart from this, Rakesh Tikait also demanded a government job to a member of Arun Narwar’s family and a judicial inquiry into the death. At the same time, he consoled the mother and brother of the deceased and said that they would definitely get justice and pressure would be exerted at every level to take action against the guilty policemen.