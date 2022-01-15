Farmer leaders angry with the center on the issue of MSP and Teni, Tikait said – will go to Lakhimpur for 3-4 days, then will prepare a strategy

Farmer chief Rakesh Tikait said the agitation of farmers’ unions towards the central authorities will proceed until the promise of minimal help worth (MSP) on agricultural produce is fulfilled.

It has been a month since the farmers’ motion was suspended. Then this motion was postponed after assurances on some points alongside with the withdrawal of agricultural legislation from the authorities, however once more now the farmers are getting ready to rise towards the authorities. The farmer is angry with the authorities on the issue of MSP and Union Minister of State for Residence Ajay Mishra Teni.

Farmer chief Rakesh Tikait said the agitation of farmers’ unions towards the central authorities will proceed until the promise of minimal help worth (MSP) on agricultural produce is fulfilled. BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said he would go to Lakhimpur Kheri for 3-4 days from January 21 to meet the bereaved farmer households.

Tikait said- “We will go to Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh for 3-4 days from January 21 and meet the households of the affected farmers. We will talk about and strategize the additional course of motion for our agitation.

At the identical time, Yudhveer Singh, chief of the Bharatiya Kisan Union said that no contact has been made by the Center on the MSP. He said- “Up to now, the Center has neither fashioned any committee on MSP nor approached us on this. The central authorities has not eliminated the Union Minister of State for Residence, whose son is concerned in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. If the authorities doesn’t reply to our calls for, we will observe ‘Protest Day’ on January 31″. He warned that farmers would begin agitation once more in Uttar Pradesh from February 1.

In December, the United Kisan Morcha suspended the agitation after the central authorities gave an official letter, constituting a committee on MSP and promising to withdraw circumstances towards farmers. After which this motion, which lasted for greater than a yr, stopped and the farmers returned to their houses.