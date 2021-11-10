Farmer leaders said – we assumed Ram and sat on power, but it turned out to be Ravana, Krishnabir of BKS said – solutions do not come out sitting on the road, their intention is not to solve

Farmers are continuously agitating against the agricultural laws of the government in the country. In such a situation, the leader of the farmers’ movement Rakesh Tikat has said that we will make Lucknow Delhi. That is, Lucknow will also be surrounded like Delhi.

There was a debate about this issue in the news channel ‘Aaj Tak’ show Dangal, in which farmer leader Chaudhary Pushpendra Singh targeted the government. He said that we had placed him on the power considering him as Ram, but he turned out to be Ravana. It is believed that to kill Ravana, his navel was attacked, similarly the navel of the government is a vote, he will be hurt.

He said that when the dictatorial government makes wrong policies under the intoxication of power and works to crush the farmers, then it is the duty of the people of the country to remove them. Since elections are about to be held in UP now, they will be removed through vote margins.

Pushpendra Singh said that I am coming back from my village, where people were talking that they do not have manure, they are not getting the right price for paddy, stray animals have harassed them, electricity prices have increased. . In such a situation, there is great resentment among the public.

Pushpendra Singh said that I want to appeal to my farmer brothers to avoid Godi parties. Don’t vote for Godi parties.

At the same time, on this issue, Krishnabir Chaudhary, President of the Indian Farmers’ Society said that it is not right to sit on the road and talk about the return of the law.

He said that the farmer of this country is working in his field and is feeding the people of this country. Unfortunately, whenever there is talk of farmers of the country, it is captured by political parties and politics starts taking place there.

Also Read Farmers movement can go on for five years, said Rakesh Tikait on the occasion of Diwali

He said that this is a purely politically converted movement and there is no doubt about it. The 11 rounds of talks that the government had done were to resolve the issue. If these people wanted to talk, then the government is saying that when you want to meet, then come. But when this attitude is adopted that the laws made in Parliament should be taken back by sitting on the road, then this attitude is not right in any democratic country.

The post Farmer leader said – we assumed Ram and sat on power but it turned out to be Ravana, Krishnabir of BKS said – solutions do not come out sitting on the road, their intention was not to solve first on Jansatta.

#Farmer #leaders #assumed #Ram #sat #power #turned #Ravana #Krishnabir #BKS #solutions #sitting #road #intention #solve