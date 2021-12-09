Farmer Protest End BKU Rakesh Tikait Said We Will Return Home From 11 December Will Take Three Things From Here

At the end of the farmers’ movement, Rakesh Tikait said that we will go from here collecting three things. He told that from the 11th the borders will start emptying.

The farmers’ movement against the agricultural laws ended after about 378 days. Farmers’ organizations announced the end of the movement and also started removing their tents from the border. It is being told that the farmers’ organizations have accepted the proposal sent by the Central Government. In such a situation, the return of farmers will start from December 11. The statement of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has also come on this matter. He says that he will go from here collecting three things.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, while talking about the end of the farmers’ movement, also thanked the press. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said, “Thanks to all the press. For one year, all of you people in the press kept showing the news, thank you all. From here we will go back only after collecting two to three things.

Talking about this, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait further said, “The first thing is that the United Front was, is and will be. This is a big thing for the country and always whenever the people of United Front go anywhere in the country, they will be treated with the same respect. Because the United Front is going to gather here, it is a big thing.”

Talking about this, Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of Bharatiya Kisan Union, further said, “From 11th the borders of Delhi will start emptying and they will take two days, three days or four days. Even today people have started packing it. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait in his statement also referred to the accident with General Bipin Rawat.

Talking about this, Rakesh Tikait said, “Yesterday a sad incident happened in the country and we are with the country in that hour of grief. We are with our farmers who were martyred, the jawans who were martyred. The day after tomorrow i.e. from the 11th, with this victory, we will start going to our respective villages. Let us inform that a proposal was sent by the government to the farmer leaders, on which they agreed. In the proposal, an assurance was given to form a committee regarding MSP.