Farmer Protest Ends Ex IAS Surya Pratap Singh Asks How Can It Be Victory Without MSP Law Punya Prasun Bajpai Also Tweet On It cheated feeders

On the end of the farmers’ movement, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh tweeted, in which he questioned how this victory without law on MSP?

In protest against the agricultural laws, the farmers who have been standing on the border of Delhi for the last 378 days have decided to return to their homes, ending the farmers’ agitation. According to the spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, from December 11, the farmers will start returning to their homes, as well as the borders of Delhi will also start emptying. While on one hand the farmers termed the end of the agitation as their victory, the former IAS questioned what kind of victory it is without a law on MSP. Apart from him, journalist Punya Prasoon Bajpai has also tweeted on the matter.

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh tweeted on the end of the farmers’ movement and wrote, “How is the victory of law on MSP without law? The innocent were deceived of the mind, the food provider.” Veteran journalist Punya Prasun Bajpai tweeted on the farmers’ homecoming, “Farmers returned home, the agitation ended after 378 days.”

Journalist Sushant Sinha wrote on the end of the farmers’ movement, “The farmers’ movement is over. The line of ‘Hum Jeet Gaye’ is being heard speaking every other person in the movement. Now it is to be expected that after this victory the poor farmer of the country will be bombed, will live in big houses, will send children to English school and farmer suicides will now stop forever.”

Famous journalist Ajit Anjum expressed happiness over the end of the farmers’ movement and wrote, “Farmers have won the war, now preparing to return home with celebration.” In his second tweet, he wrote, “Farmers will return home on December 11, celebrating victory.”

Let us inform that apart from these veterans, social media users also tweeted a lot after the end of the farmers’ movement. Kuldeep Bhullar wrote, “Farmers won the war against all three black laws. It is a slap on the face of those who used to say that the laws would never be returned.” A user named Manik wrote, “The farmers’ movement has come to an end with the victory that is giving hope to lakhs of people.”