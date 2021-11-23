farmer said not forget suffered for rest of our lives remembering winter rains and agony

Paramjit Kaur, who came to Tikri from Bathinda, says that even returning to her village will not be easy. “Our hearts will find it difficult. Let us leave the houses built by our own hands here.”

The farmers sitting on the borders of Delhi are filled with sorrow by talking about the troubles and troubles that they have faced due to the agricultural movement. They say that whatever we have suffered, we will not forget it for the rest of our life. Said that remembering the rain of cold weather, we cry. He says that although PM Modi has spoken of withdrawing all three agricultural laws, but after suffering so much, we will not go back only with assurance. We are waiting for the day when return law But get the President’s assent.

Farmers say that when the law was enacted and farmers moved towards Delhi to protest, we were stopped at Tikri (west Delhi border), Singhu (north-west of the capital) and Ghazipur (east Delhi). We stopped there and have stayed till now. We turned away from children for the future of our children. We are agitating and will return only after completing it.

Jaskaran Singh, a farmer from Bhikkhi village in Punjab’s Mansa district, said, “We have left the comfort of our home behind to live on the streets in protest against agricultural laws. It’s not easy when you don’t have a proper roof over your head.” Said that “it has been a year of harsh winter nights and hot summer days, but the worst has been when it was raining heavily during the winter season.”

Said that “How difficult it was for anyone to sleep in those nights. Sometimes the temporary roof of the tent was blown away by the wind. Whenever it happened, we would have fixed it.”

Paramjeet Kaur, who came to Tikri from Kotra Koriyanwala village in Bathinda district, says, however, returning to her village will not be easy either. “Our hearts will find it difficult. Let us leave the houses built by our hands here, in which we have made all the facilities like our Punjab home. This work was done in very difficult times.”

Tanna Singh, 70, has not left the farmers’ protest site in Tikri for a day since last November 26, 2020. Despite the Prime Minister’s announcement of withdrawing the law on November 19, 2021, almost a year later, he says he will remain in Tikri until the law is completely repealed.