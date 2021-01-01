Farmers blockade Rao: Protesting farmers can’t block roads like this, angry Supreme Court asks Center and UP government to find a solution

The Supreme Court has expressed displeasure over the obstruction of roads during the farmers’ agitation. The apex court has asked the Center and the UP government to resolve the issue. On a petition by Noida residents, the apex court has directed the Center to ensure that the road between Delhi and Noida is not obstructed.During the hearing of the case, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said, “Farmers have the right to protest but roads cannot be closed indefinitely. He further said, ‘The solution is in the hands of the central government and the concerned state. Whatever the reason, roads cannot be blocked. The Center has been asked to find a solution and report to the court.

The UP government has told the court in the case that efforts are being made to persuade the protesting farmers to vacate the road by talking to them. The UP government said it was trying to convince the protesters that their Rasta Rocco was a violation of the Supreme Court order.

Noida resident Monica Agarwal has filed a petition in the court alleging that despite repeated directions from the apex court to keep the roads empty, it has not been complied with. She said that being a single mother and struggling with many medical problems, moving from Noida to Delhi has become a nightmare for her.

Notably, for the last 9 months, farmers have been agitating for repeal of 3 agricultural laws. The agitating farmers are sitting on the Singhu border on the Ghazipur border connecting Delhi to Haryana and Noida-Ghaziabad. This has disrupted traffic on these roads for the past several months.

