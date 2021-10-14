Farmers can check status from New Registration on PM Kisan GoI App, Know what other facilities are available – Status from new registration on PM Kisan App Farmers can check till now, know what other facilities are available

Apart from its website, the benefit of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana can also be taken through mobile app. You can get tons of features with just a few finger clicks by installing the “PMKISAN GoI” application on your smartphone. For example, from the registration of a new farmer to the status of the beneficiary applicant can be found through this. Let’s know about PMKISAN GoI App:

Since, there are so many applications on the App Store these days. In such a situation, many users may get upset in finding the real PM Kisan app. That’s why you have to install the app, whose name is PM Kisan GOI. Its logo will be green, in which a photo of the farmer and PM Kisan will be written.

You have to first download it from Google Play Store.

After installing, select your language and setup it. Then its home page will open.

There you will find some options, by choosing which you can simplify your work.

These works can be done through the app: You can check the status of the beneficiary through the PM-Kisan app, make corrections in the updated Aadhaar details in the scheme, know the status of self-registration, new farmers Registration can be done and information about the scheme can be obtained. Apart from this, the contact details of PM Kisan Helpline and State Nodal Officer are also available here.

Explain that PM Kisan is a central sector scheme with 100% funding from the Government of India. This is in force since 1/12/2018. Under this scheme, income support of ₹ 6000/- per year is provided to all farmer families. The definition of family for the scheme is husband, wife and minor children.

The State Government and UT Administration will identify those farmer families who are eligible for support as per the guidelines of the scheme. Funds are directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries. There are various exclusion categories for the plan.