Farmers can do the biggest force on their knees, Tikait said – now there will be an attack on drug addiction and dowry system

He appealed to the farmers that to keep the memory of the movement alive, they must plant every tree named after the movement in their homes, which will increase the environment and the memory of the movement will also remain fresh.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said here on Tuesday that farmers and laborers have the power to bend even the greatest of power on their knees. He appealed to plant every tree in their homes to remember the recently ended movement. Tikait said that now de-addiction and dowry system will be attacked through agitation.

Congratulating the farmers on the victory of the agitation, Tikait, who came here to end the farmers’ dharna, said that whenever the movement needed, new strength was given from the soil of Haryana. He said- Farmers have shown their strength through agitation. In such a situation, in the coming time also no government will be able to do such a conspiracy against the farmers.

Tikait said that the movement will not stop now. He said that now he will run a social movement regarding drug de-addiction and dowry system. He said that the farmers will have to run such social movements by showing solidarity. Rakesh Tikait said that the agitation has been postponed now but there will be agitations in future also.

Significantly, after the withdrawal of the agricultural law, the agitation that lasted for more than a year has ended. The farmers have returned to their homes from the dharna. Rakesh was the biggest face of the Tikait movement. He was leading the movement on the Ghazipur border. His father Mahendra Singh Tikait was also a big farmer leader. At one time many central monks had come together to lead him at the vote club of Delhi.