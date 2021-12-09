Farmers Case Repeal Anchor Aman Chopra Got Angry On BJP Leader Rajkumar Chahar As He Said Government Took Decision For Country

On the return of the cases registered against the farmers, the BJP leader said that the government took the decision in the interest of farmers. News anchors got furious on his talk.

After the return of agricultural laws, now the farmers agreed to the proposal presented by the government and decided to end the farmers’ movement. They will start returning to their respective homes on December 11. It is being told that in front of the government, the United Kisan Morcha demanded the law on MSP and the return of the cases registered against the farmers. The matter was also discussed in News18’s show ‘Danke Ki Chot Par’, where BJP leader Rajkumar Chahar said that the government has taken a decision in the interest of farmers. However, the news anchor got furious on this matter.

Questioning the return of the case filed against the farmers, news anchor Aman Chopra asked, “All the cases will be returned. Meaning that 400 policemen who were injured at the Red Fort, the alleged farmers who ran and killed the policemen, those cases will also be returned? Who cut off the hand and leg of Lakhbir, who raped a girl from West Bengal, in which a case was registered against four people?”

Responding to the questions of news anchor Aman Chopra, BJP leader Rajkumar Chahar said, “The people of the country saw all these developments. The people of the country and the farmer of the country know what kind of attitude the government has been. Taking a jibe at his words, Aman Chopra said, “I have little information about this, but (showing the paper) it is written that all the cases will be returned?”

He did not stop here, he further questioned, “The policemen who were beaten up, their bones were broken, will all those cases be returned?” On his talk, the BJP leader said, “Cases are cases of vapsi. A positive decision will be taken.” Furious at his remarks, the news anchor said, “There is no positive. The alleged farmers tractor was mounted on the policemen.”

The news anchor, while replying to the BJP leader, further said, “What did nothing happen at that time, today you are saying take the case back. Think of the family of the policemen, how bad they must be feeling. What were they fighting for?” At the same time, the BJP leader said, “Honorable Modi ji has shown sensitivity. Whatever can be good in the interest of the country, can be in the interest of the farmers, that decision was taken by the government.

Reflecting on the BJP leader, news anchor Aman Chopra asked, “What about the policemen? He ran and killed them, what about him?