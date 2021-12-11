‘Farmers have been heard, when will the government listen to us’, the plight of shopkeepers and small entrepreneurs on the borders of Delhi

The agitation was suspended as soon as the demands of the farmers were met, but there are thousands of such victims on the Delhi border, who are not being heard anywhere. A year ago, along with the farmers’ movement, the lives of thousands of people working from shopkeepers, transporters, small entrepreneurs, open big stores in the malls located on the three major borders of Delhi got derailed. The road closure along the border, lack of movement of outsiders and lack of public facilities made life difficult for the local residents.

Monu, who runs a grocery shop on the Singhu border, says that an area of ​​about two kilometers here has been closed for a year. Due to this, life has become derailed from the shopkeeper to other people. It is becoming difficult to run a household due to less income. They say that the hearing of the farmers has been done, when will we be heard. Similarly, Praveen, who works as a printing press, replies with dismay that the government has accepted the demand of the farmers, now our koi will listen! He told that four people had to be removed due to lack of work in the farmers’ movement.

Farmers have started the work of removing permanent and temporary structures at the three protest sites along the Delhi border. with the end of the movement

There was a sudden demand for big trolleys, tractors and trolleys on the border. Young farmers were seen celebrating on the tractor. Tractors lit with colorful lights left the demonstration site and songs celebrating victory were playing in them. The elders also wore colorful turbans and were chanting ‘Bole so nihal’.

Men tied clothes and mattresses and loaded them onto trucks, women prepared lunch. Cardboard, thermocol, iron wire mesh, PVC sheets and mosquito nets have been laid around the broken structure. The youth inspected the tractors, cleaned the trolleys in preparation for returning home. They stopped for lunch, tea or snacks and then started preparing for the return.

The post ‘Farmers’ hearing done, government will listen to us’, the plight of shopkeepers and small entrepreneurs on Delhi borders appeared first on Jansatta.

#Farmers #heard #government #listen #plight #shopkeepers #small #entrepreneurs #borders #Delhi