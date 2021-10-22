farmers leader poonam pandit joins congress have said casted vote for modi

Poonam Pandit, the leader who came into the limelight from the farmers’ movement, has now joined the Congress. It is expected that he will also be given a ticket in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Poonam Pandit, who played an active role in the farmers’ movement, has now joined the Congress. After taking membership of Congress, Poonam Pandit said that now there will be a contest between BJP and daughters. It is believed that Congress can also give him a ticket in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Recently, Priyanka Gandhi has announced that the party will field 40 percent women in the electoral fray.

Poonam Pandit has come in more discussion than the farmers’ movement. She used to target the Modi government fiercely. He had also admitted that he had voted for the BJP in the last Lok Sabha elections. Poonam Pandit once said, ‘I had voted for Modi, not Yogi or BJP.’

Who is Poonam Pandit?

Poonam Pandit has also been a national shooter. His house is in Bulandshahr, UP. She has also been a bouncer of Haryanvi dancer Sapna Choudhary. Poonam came into the limelight when she was stopped from climbing the stage of Kisan Mahapanchayat organized in Muzaffar Nagar. After this, she started giving statements in front of the media in protest against the power.

won gold medal

Poonam Pandit also won the gold medal in Nepal in shooting. Poonam had also told that she did a job as a bouncer to Sapna Chaudhary to run the house. Later she joined the peasant movement. Poonam had also said that it is sad that Sapna Choudhary is an artist, yet she did not come in support of the farmers.

Poonam Pandit said, today it is a fight to save the country and that is why she has joined Congress. I am a girl and can fight. I am thankful to Priyanka Gandhi for being the voice of daughters. I will always be with them.