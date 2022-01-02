Farmers’ movement is not over yet, Rakesh Tikait said – will march with tractor till Parliament House on January 26

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said on Sunday that the farmers’ movement is not over yet, a meeting of the United Kisan Morcha will be held on January 15 in which important decisions will be taken. He said that every year on 26th January, tractor march of farmers would be taken out.

Tikait said that the agitation which lasted for 13 months on the border of Delhi was the training of the farmers. Now we have come to know that if the government does not accept the demands, then we know how to organize an agitation in January and in June. The farmer leader said in a threatening manner to the government that if the government does not agree, now we will not reach the Red Fort but the new Parliament House.

In Charkhi Dadri, Haryana, Tikait said – The focus of the government is on the land of the farmers, there is a need to be aware of this. The next attack of the government is on those landless farmers who make a living by rearing cattle and selling milk. Tikait said that Khap is the mirror of the society. They have a proud history. During the farmers’ movement, whenever the United Kisan Morcha supported the Khaps. Tikait was speaking there in a Sarva Khap Mahapanchayat.

He alleged that the intention of the government was not right. Cases have not yet been fully recovered. On January 15, there will be a meeting of the United Kisan Morcha in which important decisions will be taken. He said that the land and the village could be saved only because of the movement. He alleged that the government was creating an army of unemployed by privatizing every department. He said that the United Kisan Morcha is serious about every issue and is not going to back down now.

In the Mahapanchayat of more than one hundred Khaps of Charkhi Dadri, emphasis has been laid on removing social evils and evils. The Khap leaders opposed the move to raise the legal age of marriage for girls to 21 years instead of 18. The speakers also said that the marriage should be on the consent of the parents.