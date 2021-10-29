Farmers movement: Police removed barricading from Tikri border, big stones and nails were also removed

The police have removed the barricading at Delhi’s Tikri border, due to which people will no longer have to face any problem in commuting. This decision has been taken after a meeting between Delhi Police and Haryana Administration.

However, the barricading near the farmers’ platform has not yet been removed, so the traffic has not started. The police have also removed nails and stones. It will take 2 days to clear the entire road.

Let us tell you that in November last year, when farmers gathered to protest against the agricultural laws, during this they demonstrated on the borders around the capital, after which the police blocked the road with large barricades, thick nails and concrete. This decision was taken to stop the farmers.

It is worth noting that people supporting the government had targeted the farmers, saying that the highway has been blocked at many places in Delhi, causing inconvenience to the public, after which earlier this month the farmers approached the Supreme Court. It was informed that the road has been blocked by the police and not by the farmers.

Let us inform that in this regard, Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, had recently targeted the central government. He said that if the government is dogmatic, then even the farmers will not back down from their demands. He has said that we farmers are waiting for the talks of the government. If the government talks, then we too should go to our homes.

Also Read Government responsible for the defeat of the Indian team, Rakesh Tikait said on the match with Pakistan

A few days ago, farmers had removed tents from the road at Ghazipur border in Delhi. Regarding this, Rakesh Tikait had said in his funny style that Diwali is coming, its curtains have to be changed. On stopping the road, he said that the way has been stopped by the Delhi Police, not by us. We removed the tents so that the barricading of the police could be seen. We want to show people that we have not blocked the road.

The post Farmers Movement: Barricading by Police Removed from Tikri Border, Big Stones and Nails Also Removed appeared first on Jansatta.

#Farmers #movement #Police #removed #barricading #Tikri #border #big #stones #nails #removed