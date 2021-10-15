Farmer’s movement: The identity of the person killed on the Singhu border, some big things came to the fore

Information has come out about the person who was killed with a sharp weapon on the Singhu border, that his name is Lakhbir Singh. This 35-year-old youth has three daughters and was living in Delhi for some time.

There was a sensation after the body of a Dalit youth was found at the protest site of the farmers who are agitating against the agricultural laws on the Singhu border adjacent to Delhi. Now information has come out about this person that, his name is Lakhbir Singh and he was a resident of Tarn Taran. According to the information, this person had no relation with any political party.

Investigation based on the video that surfaced: Information has come about Lakhbir Singh, 35, that this person has three daughters and was living in Delhi for some time. It is known that his family did not live with Lakhbir. In this case, Sonepat Police has also got some videos, on the basis of which investigation is being done. Let us tell you that on Friday, a dead body of a person was found cut off from the protest site of the farmers on the Singhu border.

Sharp weapon marks on the body: According to the information received, the dead body was hanged from the barricading after killing the deceased. Information about getting the dead body was given at Kundli police station. And the police reached the spot and brought down the dead body from the barricading. After this the police took the body to the nearby civil hospital. Let us inform that the marks of sharp weapons have been found on the body of the deceased Lakhbir Singh.

According to media reports, a youth was brutally murdered by Nihang Sikhs allegedly near the farmers’ movement on the Singhu border. Along with the neck of the youth, other places of the body were also attacked. It is known that after the murder, the body was hung from the barricading near the main tent of the United Kisan Morcha.

Allegation of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib: It is being said that this person was accused of sacrilege of the Sikh holy scripture Guru Granth Sahib, due to which Nihang Sikhs brutally murdered it. When the police reached the spot on the information of the murder, the agitators tried to stop the police. However, even after the heavy uproar, the police took the body off the barricading and took the body to the Civil Hospital for further investigation.