Farmers movement will not end now, after passing through five phases, agricultural laws will be returned

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, apologizing to the countrymen, announced the withdrawal of agricultural laws and appealed to the agitating farmers to return to their homes and families. But Rakesh Tikait, the leader of the agitating farmers said that the agitation will not end yet. He said that when the law is withdrawn from Parliament, then we will agree. Now […]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, apologizing to the countrymen, announced the withdrawal of agricultural laws and appealed to the agitating farmers to return to their homes and families. But Rakesh Tikait, the leader of the agitating farmers said that the agitation will not end yet. He said that when the law is withdrawn from Parliament, then we will agree. It has only been announced so far. Tikait said that the way for dialogue should also be opened between the government and the farmers and a decision should be taken on our other issues including MSP.

The Prime Minister said that a proposal to repeal the law will be brought in the session of Parliament starting from November 29. It is a process to withdraw any law passed by the country’s parliament. This process is completed in five stages.