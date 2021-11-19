Farmers movement will not end now, after passing through five phases, agricultural laws will be returned
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, apologizing to the countrymen, announced the withdrawal of agricultural laws and appealed to the agitating farmers to return to their homes and families. But Rakesh Tikait, the leader of the agitating farmers said that the agitation will not end yet. He said that when the law is withdrawn from Parliament, then we will agree. Now […]
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, apologizing to the countrymen, announced the withdrawal of agricultural laws and appealed to the agitating farmers to return to their homes and families. But Rakesh Tikait, the leader of the agitating farmers said that the agitation will not end yet. He said that when the law is withdrawn from Parliament, then we will agree. It has only been announced so far. Tikait said that the way for dialogue should also be opened between the government and the farmers and a decision should be taken on our other issues including MSP.
The Prime Minister said that a proposal to repeal the law will be brought in the session of Parliament starting from November 29. It is a process to withdraw any law passed by the country’s parliament. This process is completed in five stages.
- Sending Proposals: A proposal regarding the law to be repealed is prepared and sent to the Ministry of Law.
- Scrutiny: The Ministry of Law studies the proposal and examines all the legal aspects.
- Presentation of motion in the house: The bill to withdraw the bill will be introduced in the house on behalf of the ministry to which the law is related.
- Debate and Voting: The bill will be voted on in the House after debate and debate. If there is a majority of votes in favor of the withdrawal of the law, then the law can be withdrawn.
- Notification: If the resolution is passed by the House, with the approval of the President, a notification of cancellation of the law will be issued.
#Farmers #movement #passing #phases #agricultural #laws #returned
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.