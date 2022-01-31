Farmers observed nationwide Betrayal Day demanding central government to fulfill promises skm wrote letter to president

The front wrote in its letter that the farmers have been cheated and the promises made by the government were not fulfilled. So the farmers have decided to celebrate Betrayal Day.

On Monday, under the leadership of United Kisan Morcha, farmers across the country demonstrated against the central government and celebrated Betrayal Day. The Morcha alleges that the central government did not fulfill even a single assurance and promises given to the farmers. That’s why the Morcha has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind and said that if the government continues to procrastinate, then the movement can start again.

In a letter to the President, the Morcha said that the farmers protested against the central government over other issues, including agricultural laws. After which these laws were canceled with your signature. But for other issues, a letter was written to the PM on the front side. After which the Agriculture Secretary wrote a letter to the front, giving assurances to the farmers on some issues and urging them to end the agitation. After which the farmers withdrew the agitation on December 11 last year.

Further, the United Kisan Morcha wrote in its letter that but the farmers were cheated and the promises made by the government were not fulfilled. So the farmers have decided to celebrate Betrayal Day. Along with this, the promise of the government and its current situation has also been mentioned in the letter. It was written in the letter that the central government had asked to withdraw the cases registered against the farmers during the agitation and appealed to the state governments to end the cases. But in many states, cases have not yet been withdrawn and the states have not even received a letter from the central government.

Similarly, promises to give compensation to the families of farmers who died during the agitation have not been fulfilled. Also, PM Modi had announced the formation of a committee on MSP, but no committee has been formed yet. Apart from this, despite admitting to conspiracy in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Ajay Mishra Teni, the main conspirator of this incident, remains in the Union Cabinet against every constitutional and political dignity. On the other hand, the Uttar Pradesh Police is continuously working to implicate and arrest the farmers named in this incident.

It was also written in the letter that your Excellency, you are the head of this country. It is your constitutional obligation to protect the interests of the largest section of the country’s Annadata and warn the government against this fraud. Due to the tireless efforts of the farmers, despite the economic slowdown and lockdown, the agricultural product of the country has increased continuously. Playing with farmers can be suicidal for the whole country. The government should stop testing the patience of farmers and you should remind the central government of these promises. If the government reneged on its promise, the farmers would agitate again.