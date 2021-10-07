Farmers protest: Debate continues over three new agriculture laws
Highlights
- If the farmer is doing politics then what is wrong, opposing the policy of the state is not a sin.
- Sompal Shastri, who is the Chairman of the Farmers ‘Commission, gave his views on the farmers’ movement
- Sompal Shastri has also been the Agriculture Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.
Sompal Shastri was the Agriculture Minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government. He has also been the Chairman of the National Farmers Commission. Comes from a strong Jat family in western UP. In the 1998 Lok Sabha elections, Chaudhary reached the Lok Sabha by defeating veterans like Ajit Singh. Although he is no longer in the BJP, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar first met Sompal Shastri when farmers took the path of agitation over agricultural laws.
National Political Editor of NBT Nadeem Sompal Shastri I wanted to know what could be the way to solve the peasant movement standing on agricultural laws and how this movement is affecting politics? Here are the main excerpts:
- There are already differences between farmers’ organizations and the government over the demand to repeal agricultural laws. Now where do you see the movement from the Lakhimpur incident?
I don’t think this movement is moving towards a solution. One reason for this is the bigotry of the government. The second is the crisis of confidence between the government and the farmers. His background dates back to the 2014 election campaign, when the BJP made several big promises on behalf of the farmers, one of which was to implement the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission. The BJP also benefited from the election. But when he joined the government, he filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that it was not possible to do so with the existing financial resources. When the 2019 elections were approaching, he announced that the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission have been implemented. The game is that Swaminathan has spoken of a 50 per cent increase in the price of the C2 level, with the government adding a level below the A2 + FL. In 2016, another announcement was made that by 2022, farmers’ incomes would double. But government figures show that farmers’ real incomes fell by 35 to 42 per cent in 2020 compared to 2013.
- The current debate is over new agricultural laws. Farmers’ organizations want the law back. The government says that there are objections to the law, say, we are ready to remove it. How can this obstacle be overcome?
I have been a minister in Atalji’s government. In the cabinet meeting, it was not necessary for Atalji to say what he liked or discuss it at all. There are many instances where Atalji used to have different views in the cabinet, the ministers had different views, but there was an open discussion and a new path emerged from that discussion. Atalji used to accept the right opinion even though his opinion was different. Now I understand that the tradition of mutual discussion and consultation is over. So how does this get out of the way?
- When the farmers’ agitation started, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar met you. What advice did you give them?
I did not speak to him in secret. I told him what I was saying from the public forum. First, when farmers do not find these laws to their advantage, then why force them? Secondly, the goods for which the government announces the base price should also ensure that they get a price. Most importantly, so far only 22 items that are stockpile have declared support prices but their contribution to agricultural GDP is only 30 per cent. About 70 per cent of perishable goods like fruits, vegetables, milk, poultry are the ones whose prices fall the most. There should also be a minimum price for this. The Commission on Agricultural Expenditure and Prices should be given constitutional status so that its recommendations are binding on the government.
- The government says opposition to agricultural laws is not from farmers, it is from some politicians. Is this issue being politicized?
It is wrong to say that there are no farmers in the movement. This agitation would not have lasted long if the farmers had not participated. Now talking about politics, then who started politics on this issue? It was started by the government. The House did not even wait for the law to be passed. An ordinance stating unusual circumstances was brought. It is also true that to date the farmers have not given a place to any party leader on their platform. Even if farmers are doing politics, what is wrong with it? It is not a sin to oppose the policy of kings.
- What do you think about the three agricultural laws that are so controversial?
The Bhanu Pratap Committee was formed in 1990 at my behest. He made all three recommendations but added three conditions. First, the minimum purchase price should be made a legal right. Secondly, MSP should be for all commodities and for all farmers. The Third Commission should be given constitutional status for agricultural expenditure and prices. If the government accepts these things, whether there should be a law or not, it will have no effect.
