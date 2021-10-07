Farmers protest: Debate continues over three new agriculture laws

Highlights If the farmer is doing politics then what is wrong, opposing the policy of the state is not a sin.

Sompal Shastri, who is the Chairman of the Farmers ‘Commission, gave his views on the farmers’ movement

Sompal Shastri has also been the Agriculture Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

New Delhi

Sompal Shastri was the Agriculture Minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government. He has also been the Chairman of the National Farmers Commission. Comes from a strong Jat family in western UP. In the 1998 Lok Sabha elections, Chaudhary reached the Lok Sabha by defeating veterans like Ajit Singh. Although he is no longer in the BJP, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar first met Sompal Shastri when farmers took the path of agitation over agricultural laws.

National Political Editor of NBT Nadeem Sompal Shastri I wanted to know what could be the way to solve the peasant movement standing on agricultural laws and how this movement is affecting politics? Here are the main excerpts:

