Farmers protest in Karnal: Karnal farmers protest against police baton charge Jallianwala Bagh PM Modi reads full article

13 April 1919, (Jallianwala Bagh Massacre). For India, this is not just a date that changes in 24 hours. It was a day of sacrifice. This day was also the beginning of the War of Independence. That was the day when it was decided that enough was enough. The British rule will now breathe free life in India and you have to get out of here. This date is still buried in our chests like a dagger. Every time the hand touches this dagger, the whole body trembles with pain.The spark created after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre had turned into a torch. If you scratch the surface of history, this heart becomes stable. In the massacre, 1,650 rounds were fired at unarmed people, killing 379 people. Although this is an official figure of the British government, many people believe that more than 1000 people were killed in it. Why are we discussing it today? This question is ridiculous. Coincidentally, on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the reconstructed complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak via video conferencing, while at the same time, police baton-charged protesting farmers protesting against BJP leaders.

The magistrate is ordering the beheading

A video clip went viral on social media. In it, the magistrate is seen instructing the police to cut off the head of anyone who crosses the block. The magistrate appears to be saying that I am giving it in writing. Don’t leave anyone out. I don’t know if this fear was the ambition to make a number in front of the CM. Now understand the story of why the magistrate had to say this. A meeting of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other BJP leaders was held in Karnal, Haryana. In the meantime the borders of Karnal were sealed. Meanwhile, farmers began to move forward to protest. The order was issued so that the Chief Minister would not have to face opposition.

Congress accused him of behaving like General Dyer

The Congress has said in the case that the BJP-JJP government is treating farmers in the country and Haryana like General Dyer. Earlier, the Modi-Khattar government killed agriculture with three black laws, now the BJP-JJP government is shedding the blood of farmers. Regarding the video, BJP MP Varun Gandhi tweeted, ‘I hope this video will be edited and the DM would not have said so. Otherwise, it is not acceptable for our own citizens to be treated like this in a democratic country.

Varun Gandhi also protested

Not only Varun Gandhi but also other leaders have tweeted about this incident. On the other hand, Deependra Singh Hooda tweeted, ‘The magistrate in Karnal directly ordered the police that whoever passes by here has to be beheaded. As a result, many farmers were seriously injured. The BJP-JJP government has crossed all limits of brutality. Can any government treat its countrymen like this?

What are those people thinking …

Former Prime Minister of India Lal Bahadur Shastri, who chanted the slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’, would have been in great pain if he had seen these pictures of farmers shedding blood. It would have hurt thousands of revolutionaries who smiled and crucified the country to liberate it from British rule. Is this country free for this day? Where no one is an official of the British monarchy, but the authorities of their own country have ordered the beheading.

Chief Minister Khattar has to set an example

The Khattar government of Haryana should set an example by cracking down on such police and magistrates. The beauty of democracy is protest. Whether the opposition is on the streets or in Parliament, the more opposition there is, the stronger democracy will be. Prime Minister Modi himself speaks about this many times in Parliament. Then the Chief Minister of Haryana protests. What was feared was that the farmers were lathicharged. The blood of farmers can change the story of Haryana.

