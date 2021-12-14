Farmers returned home, picket site empty, movement blocked due to solid barriers

The farmers’ agitation sites on the borders of Delhi have become empty. The last batch of farmers, led by Baba Santokh Singh, left the Singhu border at around 2.30 pm on Monday. Baba Santokh Singh, who was here for 380 days from the beginning, led the last batch. Thousands of farmers had a rally here for almost a year. Now only volunteers are left here who are busy in packing, cleaning, disposal of garbage and waste.

The situation is more or less the same at Ghazipur and Tikri border. Farmer leaders will make a formal announcement of homecoming soon. In this episode, a formal program of announcement of homecoming has been kept at 9 am on Wednesday, which will be led by Rakesh Tikait.

The Singhu border was the main center of the farmers’ organizations throughout the movement, while the maximum number of farmers were present on the Tikri border from the point of view of the number of farmers. Ghazipur had the least number of agitators, but they were fierce and the movement here also made more headlines because of Rakesh Tikait. In comparison to Ghazipur, twice the number of farmers remained on the Singhu border and thrice the number on the Tikri border.

Even on Monday on the Tikri border, the farmers kept collecting goods and tents throughout the day. Goods on about 30 tractors went from here on Monday. After celebrating, the farmers went to their homes. The Tikri border connecting Delhi to Bahadurgarh has been completely cleared by the farmers on Monday and the road on both sides has also become operational here. But this could not happen even though the places of agitation at Ghazipur and Singhu border were vacant.

Layers of barricades, boulders and barbed wire from the border still remain a barrier. Farmer groups started cleanliness drive here. A leader of the United Kisan Morcha said that the cleaning work was done on the Singhu border. On the other hand, the process of welcoming the returned farmers with sweets and flower garlands has started. According to Abhimanyu Kohad, a member of Kisan Sangharsh Morcha, not only on the Delhi-Karnal-Ambala and Delhi-Hisar national highways, but on the state highways, the families of the farmers along with their villagers welcomed the farmers who returned from the Delhi border.

,Feet are towards home, but eyes are on the government.

On Monday, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who was monitoring the Ghar Wapsi campaign on the Ghazipur border, said – ‘The feet are towards the houses, but the eyes are only on the government’. After the return of agricultural laws, the biggest issue is the return of the cases imposed on the farmers and making a law on the minimum support price. There were many other issues of the movement, on which the government has assured to take positive steps. Farmers will keep an eye on this.

The blockage still persists!

Despite the departure of the farmers from the Singhu border, the movement there will be blocked. The reason for this is the concrete walls built by the police, which are proving difficult to remove. Even on Monday, bulldozers, grinders, JCBs etc. were engaged till late night. However, at present, due to pollution, construction work and demolition are banned in Delhi. The government has banned construction and demolition activities till December 16 in view of the worsening air quality situation in the national capital.