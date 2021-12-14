Farmers showed courage in every season for a whole year, Rakesh Tikait said – met every criterion, now can work for 30-40 years

The farmers’ movement has been postponed, but Rakesh Tikait is still seen to unite the farmers and work on the strategy ahead. Tikait was on a tour of Punjab on Monday after the suspension of the farmers’ agitation that lasted for over a year. Tikait, who reached Amritsar in Punjab, said that the farmers have come true on every criterion. Now we can work for 30-40 years.

Rakesh Tikait, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union, has been given a warm welcome in Punjab on Monday. Tikait said in Amritsar- The farmers took training for a year for the movement. This physical training in every season has now been completed. Have succeeded in training, now can work for next 30-40 years”.

During his Amritsar tour, Rakesh Tikait also visited the Golden Temple. Before Amritsar, Rakesh Tikait also stayed in Chandigarh. Thousands of people had reached Matka Chowk to welcome him there. Tikait claimed that unity has enabled the farmers to win a crucial battle against the central government.

Rakesh Tikait said in Punjab- “I also want to thank the youth of the country, who gave us their invaluable support. This movement was of the people, for the people and by the people. From sanitation workers to NRIs, everyone contributed in this protest”.

Let us inform that the farmers’ agitation, which lasted for more than a year on many issues including three agricultural laws, has now been postponed. After the withdrawal of agricultural laws and consensus on other issues, SKM, a group of 40 farmers’ organization, announced the suspension of the agitation. After which the farmers are returning to their homes after ending the agitation.

At the same time, on the question of going home, Rakesh Tikait said that the farmers will leave all protest sites in Delhi by December 15. The BKU spokesperson also said that the United Kisan Morcha (SKM) is a body of more than 40 farmer unions. This group will hold its next meeting on January 15 and will make further strategy.