Farmers showed strength in global market, country’s name entered in top 10 in terms of exports, agri export trend Indian farmers strength make india top 10 in global market

According to the 25-year agri export trend of WTO, India has joined the world’s top countries in the export of rice, cotton, soybean and meat.

New Delhi. In the year 2019, between the Lok Sabha elections and the Corona epidemic, the farmers of the country have shown their strength in the global market. On the basis of farmers of the country, India has joined the top 10 countries exporting agricultural products in 2019. This has been revealed from the 25-year Agri Export Trend report of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

India at number nine

India has joined the top countries in the world in exporting rice, cotton, soybean and meat. India’s share in the world’s total agricultural product exports in 2019 was 3.1 percent. Mexico with 3.4 per cent exports replaced Malaysia at the seventh position while India replaced New Zealand at the 9th position. China was at number six in 1995 but in 2019 it reached number four.

India overtakes Thailand in rice exports

Thailand was the largest exporter of rice in 1995. It accounted for 38 per cent of the world’s total rice exports. India’s share was 26 and that of the US was 19 percent. But in 2019, India has overtaken Thailand in rice exports. India’s share in the world’s total rice exports increased to 33 per cent. Thailand was reduced to 20 per cent. India was the third largest exporter of cotton in 2019. Its share in total cotton exports was 7.6 per cent but it was also the fourth largest importer of cotton. India accounts for 0.1 per cent of the world’s total soybean exports. It is at number nine among the largest soybean exporting countries.

It ranks eighth in the world in exports of meat and edible meat pieces. Its share in this is four percent of the global trade. In 1995, India was ranked seventh in the world in wheat exports but in 2019 it failed to make it to the top 10.

value added product

India may have been able to make gains in exports of some agri commodities, but it is lagging behind in exports of value added products. India’s share in exports of value-added products of agricultural products sold abroad is only 3.8 percent. In fact, due to the high duty on the import of agricultural products, the export of value added products is decreasing from here.

