farmers start early harvest of paddy due to jawad fear

After encountering Yas in May and Gulab in September, Odisha is facing another storm this year which is moving rapidly towards the east coast. Fearing the “Jawad” storm, farmers have started harvesting their crops ahead of time. With cyclonic storm Jawad expected to arrive by the end of this week, farmers across the state are harvesting the paddy crop ahead of time.

According to the Meteorological Department, the low pressure area formed in South Andaman Sea will intensify and move towards Odisha coast as a cyclonic storm on December 4. In view of the cyclonic storm, the Odisha government has asked the collectors of 13 districts to make their preparations for evacuation of people from low-lying areas in case of calamity.

Due to the cyclone storm, the farmer is forced to harvest the under-ripened paddy crop. A farmer from Balasore district told The Indian Express that first yas, then unseasonal rains before harvest time and now again a cyclonic storm. We have got little time to recover from these shocks. Paddy is yet to fully ripen but we are forced to harvest it early. At the same time, another farmer said that the loss of crops due to natural calamity coming one after the other will drown us in huge debt. This year the production has come down by about 40 per cent from the normal production.

Similar is the situation in other districts of Orissa like Balasore. To avoid crop damage, farmers are selling their produce at much less than the fixed price. For the current year, the government has fixed the purchase price of paddy at Rs 1940 per quintal. But farmers are forced to sell their produce at Rs 900-1000 per quintal due to which they are facing huge losses.

The storm, which hit the coasts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh on December 4, has been named on the suggestion of Saudi Arabia. According to media reports, the name of the possible cyclonic storm has been named Jawad only at the behest of Saudi Arabia. Since the Arabic word Jawad means liberal. Therefore, this storm is not likely to cause much damage. Due to the Jawad, there is a possibility of heavy rain in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. Due to this, there may be good rains in the areas of Bihar, UP and Jharkhand.