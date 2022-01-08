Farmers taking advantage of PM Kisan scheme get loans at low interest, know how they can avail benefits

To give assistance to the farmers, Rs 6000 is given annually to the farmers under the PM Kisan Yojana by the central government. That is, every four months, 2000 rupees are sent to the farmers in the account. Till now installment has been released till 10th in this scheme. Along with this, other benefits are also given to the farmers. Farmers taking advantage of this scheme can also take insurance cover. Along with this, these farmers also get loan easily at low interest rate. Let us know how to take loan under this scheme.

Farmers are given this loan through Kisan Credit Card. More recently, the PM Kisan Yojana has been linked to the Kisan Credit Card by the government, so that farmers can get easy loans. Here we will tell you how you can avail loan under this scheme.

how to get kisan credit card

If you are a beneficiary of PM Kisan Yojana and want to take loan, then you have to first go to the official website of PM Kisan Yojana at pmkisan.gov.in. Here you will see the option to download KCC form on the right side. Here you download this form and fill it thoroughly. After filling the form completely, you will have to attach photo copy of Aadhar card and PAN card with it. After taking all the documents related to Kisan Credit Card, you can submit the KCC form to the bank. Here your card is made by the bank.

Which banks allow

If you want to apply for KCC then you can approach any major bank. In this, you can get the benefit of this scheme from banks like Co-operative Bank, Regional Rural Bank, State Bank of India, Bank of India and IDBI Bank.

At what interest rate will you get the loan

Under Kisan Credit Card, loans are given to farmers at low interest. Loan up to Rs 3 lakh is given on Kisan Credit Card. According to the State Bank of India, if the farmer who takes the loan repays the loan on time, then he is given an interest rebate of three percent, that is, at the interest rate of 7 percent, you have to pay interest at the rate of 4 percent. Accidental insurance of 1 lakh is also given within 45 days of activation of Kisan Credit.