Farmers taking Singhu’s hut to Bathinda

After the announcement of the suspension of the farmers’ movement, the farmers from the Singhu border have started uprooting their tents, huts etc. The farmers, who have been associated with this movement for more than a year, are also taking the memories of here with them. Some are taking the bricks used here and some are taking the soil here with them. Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Rampura Phool village in Bathinda district of Punjab, is taking his built hut to his house.

Sarabjit Singh, who was present on the Singhu border on Sunday, said that our hut is a witness to the victory of the farmers. At the same time, it is also a witness to our struggle that we did against the government for a year. Sarabjit told that this hut has not only saved us from cold, sun and rain, but has also given us the inspiration to fight continuously. He told that this hut is very important for us, so how can we break it. He told that we have decided to take this hut with us to our village in Bathinda.

Sarabjit, who has been living on the Singhu border for a year, told that it will be taken by truck trolley. He told that the base of this hut is made of iron guard while its wall and roof are made of bamboo and reeds. He told that it will be made better by taking the village. After that it will be used for the service of humanity. He said that our idea is to open an ashram through this hut, from where the needy people can be helped.

We will go on foot later, Nichhetra Singh of ‘Mitti Aid’, who provides massage services to the people on the Singhu border, said that we have been present here since the first day of the movement and we will go on foot later. He told that we will go giving service to the tired people on the way. Harmit Singh, a resident of Punjab, lives in Delhi these days. Harmit Singh said that after the suspension of the farmers’ movement, when people are leaving from here, there is happiness as well as sadness. He told that it is a matter of happiness that we are going to win. The people on the Singhu border had become like a family, now that we are separated from each other, it is natural to feel a little sad.