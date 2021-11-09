Farmers will march towards Parliament on 29th, SKM will be announced, wherever it is stopped, the dharna will start there

The farmers had already warned that they would intensify their protests if the government did not repeal the controversial agriculture laws by November 26.

Farmers protesting against the new agricultural laws of the Center are increasing and they have decided to take out a march to Parliament on November 29. On Tuesday, this decision was taken by the 9-member committee of United Kisan Morcha.

On November 29, farmers will leave for Parliament House on their tractors from Ghazipur border and Tikri border. During this, wherever they were stopped, they would protest there.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait had tweeted on November 1 that the central government has time till November 26, after that from November 27, farmers will take tractors from their villages to the protest sites around Delhi and strengthen our protest.

He had said that the farmers had given time till November 26 to the government during their last talks on January 22.

During this, when Tikait was asked how long this protest would last, he said that when the government can last for 5 years, then the protest can also last for 5 years.

Let us tell you that the farmers had held their last protest near Parliament in July, during which the monsoon session of Parliament was going on, so the police had said to protest but not to march.

During this, more than 200 farmers were present on the dharna. Many MPs had also visited the Kisan Sansad, but they neither stepped on the stage nor gave any speech.

At the same time, there was chaos in Delhi on Republic Day this year, as the farmers’ tractor rally went off the scheduled route and reached the Red Fort.

During this, farmers went to the fort and hoisted a religious flag. These farmers were brought under control after police lathi-charge.

A protester was also killed on the way to the Red Fort, which the police called an accident. At the same time, Tikait had told that around 750 farmers were killed during the protests across the country.

The farmers have been protesting at the borders of Delhi against three agriculture laws since November 26 last year.